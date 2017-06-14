Lincoln Co escapees surrounded near Dale, authorities say

DALE, Okla. - Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth is on scene where it is believed some of the four escapees from Lincoln County Jail are surrounded.

The sheriff says that Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin, who is accused of murder, were identified by fishermen as the two escapees in the area.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer stated the escapees are pinned down in the area north of Hwy 270 between the Dale railroad track and Bethel Road.

Authorities are asking that the public remains away from this area as law enforcement will have a heavy presence in a dangerous situation.

They also ask that the public remain aware and report anything suspicious by calling 911. If you see the escapees, do not attempt to approach them.

Four inmates from the Lincoln County Jail escaped through the ventilation system on Monday.

