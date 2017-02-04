Cartwheeling Pawhuska teacher, pleads not guilty after indecent exposure at high school

PAWHUSKA, Okla. - Not guilty.

That's the plea entered in court Friday for Lacey Dawn Sponsler.

Sponsler, 34, was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure after it was reported the substitute teacher did a cartwheel in choir class, while wearing a dress and no underwear.

The incident was captured on video.

According to Pawhuska police, Sponsler told the students she wasn't wearing under garments before she did the cartwheel. Afterwards she reportedly told the students to destroy video they shot with their smartphones.

Sponsler's family tried to come visit her this afternoon, but tell us they missed the visiting hours. @KJRH2HD — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) February 3, 2017

More information will be added.

