KJRH.com to stream 2017 regional spelling bee live from ORU's Global Learning Center on March 4

TULSA – Want to watch over 50 elementary and middle school students spell words like loquat, erbium and plafond? So do we.

Join 2 Works for You for a broadcast of the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee live on kjrh.com from the Oral Roberts University Global Learning Center March 4, 2017. The bee begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

The fifty-three students ranging in age from 5 to 14 have already proven themselves to be amazing spellers. They are representing schools and home schools across Eastern Oklahoma.

The winner of the Scripps Green Country Regional Bee will win, among other prizes, a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington D.C. area to represent Northeastern Oklahoma in May 2017. Only two students from Oklahoma will be competing at the national bee.

“We at 2 Works for You celebrate hard work, education and literacy,” said Amy Calvert, vice president and general manager for KJRH. “And we are privileged to have partners passionate about education, Kenco and Oral Roberts University, showcasing the brightest students in our region.”

Emceeing the event is 2 Works for You evening anchor Brian Sanders. Slated judges are Chera Kimiko, 2 Works for You evening anchor; Jill Donovan, Owner of Rustic Cuff; and "Chubbs", host of the K-Hits morning show. Laura Raphael, Children's Services Coordinator for Tulsa City-County Library will serve as recorder and David Ragland, president of Kenco Engineering will be the pronouncer.

Words provided to the students come from the Scripps National Spelling Bee list. The last one standing advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

2 Works for You, Kenco Engineering and Oral Roberts University are sponsorship partners in bringing the Scripps National Spelling Bee to Green Country. As a Scripps broadcasting station, 2 Works for You has a long history, tradition and commitment to literacy education.

