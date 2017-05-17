Jury to hear closing arguments in Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby's trial

Cloudy
A verdict could finally be reached in the manslaughter trial of Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby. 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente was live outside the courthouse with what we can expect today.
Feb. 1, 2016 - Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby waits for the elevator following her court appearance in which the judge set May 8, 2017 as the day her first-degree manslaughter jury trial will begin for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Jurors are to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a Tulsa police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man last year. They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far September 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. Prosecutors have said Shelby overreacted because Crutcher wasn't being combative and had his hands raised high.
SPECIAL SECTION: Latest on Terence Crutcher Officer-Involved shooting Shelby's attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby's commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting. Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she's convicted. Shelby testified Monday that she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching inside his stalled SUV for a gun.
Police later discovered he didn't have one on him or in the vehicle.
