TULSA -- The jury has been selected in the trial for Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby.

A total of 12 jurors, plus alternates, were selected Wednesday. Opening statements in the trial of Betty Shelby are expected to begin around noon Wednesday.

JUST IN: Jury of 12 has been selected in #bettyshelby manslaughter trial. Opening statements to start today #Tulsa #TerenceCrutcher @KJRH2HD — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) May 10, 2017

Wednesday morning, Officer Shelby appeared in the court room for the second time. Some of Shelby's relatives and close friends could also been seen entering the court room.

SPECIAL SECTION: Latest on Terence Crutcher Officer-Involved Shooting

Also seen entering the court room Wednesday were the family and loved ones of Terence Crutcher as well as members of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: