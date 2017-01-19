Jury recommends life without parole for man accused of killing 8-months pregnant girlfriend

TULSA - A jury working into the night Wednesday recommended a life sentenced without parole for a man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2012 who was eight months pregnant.

Kenneth Lee Hopkins faced two counts of murder in the deaths of Marshay Wesson, who was shot. A contact of Hopkins' said he didn't want to raise another kid; he already had three.

Hopkins was found guilty on Wednesday evening and then the jury came back with its recommendation.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 3, but the Tulsa DA's office says that could be pushed back if there is not enough time for mitigation.

The jury also recommended $10,000 fine, the maximum, for each count of murder.

More details as they come in to 2 Works for You at kjrh.com.

