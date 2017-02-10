Jury recommends life without parole for killing of homeless woman

TULSA - A jury recommended life without parole for convicted murderer Stephen Scyffore, 26, on Friday morning in Tulsa court before Judge Doug Drummond.

Scyffore was convicted of first-degree murder on Thursday night for the killing of a homeless woman, 31-year-old Leslie Griffin, on Nov. 22, 2014 at 10th and St. Louis in Tulsa.

An affidavit filed in the case said, after a gunshot was heard, Scyffore bragged to a witness that he "smoked" the woman. The affidavit also said that Griffin was seen with Scyffore at his apartment before her death.

An earlier trial had been declared a mistrial when a witness made a gun gesture with his hand.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: