Jury recommends life without parole for killing of homeless woman
4:49 PM, Feb 10, 2017
Share Article
TULSA - A jury recommended life without parole for convicted murderer Stephen Scyffore, 26, on Friday morning in Tulsa court before Judge Doug Drummond.
Scyffore was convicted of first-degree murder on Thursday night for the killing of a homeless woman, 31-year-old Leslie Griffin, on Nov. 22, 2014 at 10th and St. Louis in Tulsa.
An affidavit filed in the case said, after a gunshot was heard, Scyffore bragged to a witness that he "smoked" the woman. The affidavit also said that Griffin was seen with Scyffore at his apartment before her death.
An earlier trial had been declared a mistrial when a witness made a gun gesture with his hand.