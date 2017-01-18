Joshua Herrington, person of interest in death of Brennon Davis, appears before Wagoner County judge

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - A Wagoner County Judge set Joshua Herrington’s bond at $5,000.

The judge said charges have not been filed against Herrington, and moved his court date to Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Wagoner County deputies arrested Herrington for obstruction of justice on Sunday.

Deputies said the reason for his arrest, is because Herrington was giving investigators misleading information about the murder of 15-year-old Brennon Davis, who deputies say was shot several times, then set on fire near Jackson Bay last week.

SECTION: Follow up on the developments in the Brennon Davis story

Investigators have named Herrington and Cody Thompson as persons of interest in the case.

Deputies arrested Thompson on Tuesday for 1st degree arson, after he allegedly set a mobile home on fire in December.

Investigators said neither Herrington or Thompson are considered suspects at this time.

