JENKS, Okla. -- Two students have been cleared for school after being diagnosed with tuberculosis.

According to a statement released Sunday, the Tulsa Health Department completed their investigation and found that no students are at risk of contracting tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is a disease that affects the lungs, causing pain and coughing.

