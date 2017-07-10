Jenks Police officer passes away after suffering heart attack

JENKA, Okla. -- The Jenks Police Department is grieving he loss of one of their own.

The department says on Friday, Tom Potter died after suffering a heart attack while off duty.

The departments Facebook post says Potter was an “inspiration to all as he served with such professionalism, honor and pride.”

Read the full Facebook post below:

