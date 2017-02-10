Investigation continues into the death of Owasso baby

ROGERS COUNTY - An investigation into the death of a 5-month-old baby in eastern Owasso is continuing.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the baby was found unresponsive at the home on 76th St. East at approximately 8 a.m. Maj. Coy Jenkins of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said emergency medical responders arrived at the house about the same time as deputies and tried to revive the baby without success.

He said the baby was transported to an Owasso hospital where the baby died.

The Rogers Co. Sheriff's Office is the only law enforcement agency investigating at this point, according to Jenkins. He also said there was evidence of criminal activity at the house where the baby was found.

