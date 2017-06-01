Infantry Marine diagnosed with MRSA, on life support at local hospital

TULSA -- A veteran is holding on for dear life after his family claims he wasn't diagnosed properly the first time.

It all began last Monday when Zach Davidson saw multiple doctors after complaining of pain in his foot. Now, he's at a local hospital where doctors have put him in a medically induced coma.

Sammie is searching for a scent.

“Sammie has been great for Zachary, you know he’s a Iraq War veteran," Zach's father William Davidson said.

His head turns from side to side, wondering where his owner may be.

“He’s his other half," Davidson said.

“He doesn’t love anything more than his dog," friend Angela Bishop said.

“He has a problem from the PTSD," Zach's father said.

Little does Sammie know, his owner is fighting for his life in a hospital bed.

“His whole blood stream is infected," Davidson said.

Last Monday, the 32-year-old drove himself to a local emergency room complaining of pain in his left foot, which his dad says was swollen and red.

“I don’t think they did enough," Zach's father said.

Zach's dad says doctors gave his son an anti-inflammatory and wrapped his ankle. Now, more than a week later, the Infantry Marine is on life support.

“I have kids of my own and I couldn’t imagine," Bishop said.

Doctors say Davidson has MRSA and there's no telling how he got it.

“He’s on so many blood thinners to break up the clots that are still yet in his leg," Davidson said.

Pictures of better days sit on a picnic table. Zach's mother and father say they hope to see their sons handsome smile again.

“I’ve talked to God of course more this week," Zach's father said.

Sammie makes his way around the park, hoping he'll soon be back in Zach's arms.

A fundraiser is scheduled for June 25 at Billy and Renee's Bar in Tulsa. It starts at 2 p.m. All of the proceeds raised will go towards medical bills.

To donate, click here.

