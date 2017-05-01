Illinois River near Tahlequah expected to crest overnight

Tony Russell
12:02 AM, May 1, 2017

Record flood levels reported from storm gauges.

Record flood levels reported from storm gauges.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAHLEQUAH -- The Grand River Dam Authority said flooding along the Illinois River should reach its peak overnight (Sunday, April 30 to Monday, May 1).

The record flooding is forcing evacuations, swift water rescues, and several highway closures.

Several area float operators, resort owners, and homeowners were displaced because of the Illinois River flooding

Crews closed Highway 10 in several places including the intersection at Highway 62.

Stream gauges on the river reported record flood levels from the weekend storms.

Illinois River at Watts gauge

Illinois River at Tahlequah gauge  


The Illinois River starts flooding around 11 feet.

People who live around the river knew what to do when the flood warnings started to get issued…

“We just got all of our stuff out yesterday and I own the Illinois River Store up here, so I took a bunch of my stuff right up there, just sticking it inside to get everything out,” said James Beck, owner of Riverville Resort.

“Some of these guys have been here for you know longer than I’ve been alive. They know par for the course, everybody gets ready— 2015, December 2015 I had three locations, I’ve never been through a flood like this, I learned a lot during that one, which helped me prepare for this one,” said Beck.

The Illinois River Fire Department performed several water rescues over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Aaron Mitchell said the department’s swift water rescue teams were prepared for the heavy rains and flash flooding.

“I think we were a lot more prepared this year versus 2015. Not nearly as many flood victims to be so far. We’ve had to go out and get a few people. I think we’ve had six so far. It was in the 20s in 2015. So far everyone has been OK,” said Mitchell.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said the American Red Cross opened sheltered for those affected and displaced by the storms.
Chewey Community Center, Chewey Road and Flint Ridge Drive, Chewey, OK

First Baptist Church, Highway 2, Kinta, OK

First Baptist Church, 201 Commerce Road, Tahlequah, OK

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top