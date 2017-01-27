TPD Homicide investigating after step-father, step-son argument leads to shooting
6:42 PM, Jan 26, 2017
TULSA - Homicide Division detectives were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday evening about 6:30 p.m. and say they discovered a step-father had shot his step-son after an argument in the back yard.
Detectives arrived at 2015 W. Brady St. and began investigating the incident as a homicide. Officers say a 76-year-old man shot and killed his 54-year-old step-son. The son died at the scene, according to the police report. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.