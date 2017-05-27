Homeowners claim murky water in Terlton

TERLTON - Dirty water is in question in the town of Terlton. Homeowners claim it's been murky for months, but the water district says it's nothing out of the ordinary.

There's nothing like the sounds of the country or the sights, like minus who likes corn grains.

But living in the country isn't always perfect. Spencer McKim would tell you that.

"It's been happening every month and some months are worse than others," he said.

McKim claims his water is murky from time to time.

"You go to take a bath or anything like that and the shower walls get covered in grease," he said. "It's pretty nasty."

"Lakes turnover annually," Pawnee Rural Water District II Superintendent John Harrod said. "It happens every year depending on the temperature of the water."

Harrod says when they get complaints, they go to each home and flush it out.

"We had nine complaints last month and we have seven this month," he said.

2 Works for You showed the water district McKim's water. The district filled up their own pitcher of water.

"There's nothing unhealthy about that water," Harrod said.

As McKim cools off, his decision to switch to well water could be in the future.