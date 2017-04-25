Historic Checotah theater on the auction block

CHECOTAH -- A historic theater in Checotah is on the auction block, which means new owners could alter its purpose.

However, the owners who are selling are fighting to keep the cinema alive.

Inside the doors of the Gentry Cinema are generations of memories, movies and a whole lot of history. But as an auction approaches, some worry this cinema might not get another opening night.

“A lot of happy faces come through a movie theater,” said Richard Coleman, owner of the Gentry Cinema.

It’s a place where people came to forget their sorrows, dating back to the 1940s.

“Movies are a chance to escape,” Coleman said.

And maybe even sneak a smooch.

“Have you ever held hands with somebody in the dark or had someone slip their arm around your shoulder?”

From first dates to first kisses, several generations have passed through the cinema doors, making memories to last a lifetime.

“There was a story about a young man who released a possum in the theatre as a joke and had people running and screaming down the aisles to get out,” Coleman said.

That's why putting it up for auction isn't easy. Coleman and his family put blood, sweat and tears into the place.

“My mom sewed the drapes,” Coleman said. “My dad built the concession counter. He helped me with a lot of other stuff too.”

A family who held on to the cinema's legacy, is moving out of state, and hopes a new owner will keep the history alive.

“I want to see it go to somebody who wants to do something positive with it,” Coleman said. “I would love to see it be a movie theater again.”

Coleman hopes the magic of the silver screen remains to create a new generation of memories, putting Gentry Cinema back on the map as once again the county's only movie theater.

The auction of the cinema is May 19 at 9 a.m. The starting bid is $50,000.

