Hartshorne City Hall closed Monday and Tuesday after bed bugs found in portion of building

HARTSHORNE, Okla. -- Bed bugs forced the cancelation of a regularly scheduled city hall meeting in Hartshorne Monday.

According to a report from the Muskogee News-Capital, the bugs were discovered Monday in a portion of the building and city officials didn't want to take any chances.

City Hall will be closed Tuesday as exterminators work to assess and resolve the problem, according to the report.

Officials are currently trying to figure out how to handle emergency dispatch service. It isn't possible for the dispatch office to be moved, say city officials, so the city may use the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department as a resource.

