Green Country Garth Brooks fan gets the surprise of a lifetime when he gets called up on stage

VERA, Okla. - A Green Country Garth Brooks fan got the surprise of a lifetime when he got called up on stage.

Hidden behind the back roads of Vera, is a man with two dreams.

Jonathan Chasteen said all he's ever wanted was to be a firefighter and play the guitar with Garth Brooks.

"I was 8 years old when I first saw Garth, and I knew right then and there that's what I wanted to do with my life."

So last week right before he and his wife got ready to see Garth for the first time, his wife had an idea.

"She decided she wanted to make a poster for me, and I told her no, they were probably going to throw it away."

Not only was the sign not thrown away, but it caught the right man's attention.

"He got around to us and said 'Now, I've seen this poster all night and I've got to ask you what this is about it,'" he said. "He said come here. And I about fell over."

Other fans cheering him on like lifelong friends, Garth handed him a guitar.

"He asked me if I'd like to do a Garth song or if I'd like to do one of my own."

His idol behind him, and about 18,000 new friends in front of him, Chasteen could only think of one song, his son's favorite.

"I said I'd like to do a Gary Stewart song called An Empty Glass, I said do you know it? And he said no, but I'd love to hear it."

He never got nervous, not even when his dream finally came true, playing a duet with Brooks.

But the tears started to flow when Garth told him to keep the guitar.

"And I about fell over again," he said. "I've had thousands of people contact me through social media and tell me I've lived their dream, they've lived their dream through me."

Back home his community was in awe.

"I started receiving texts and all the guys calling," said Owens and Company Fire Chief Todd Owens.

He helped raise Chasteen, and said he's confident it couldn't have happened to a better guy.

"I'm proud, I'm glad. You know, he deserves it."

And while Jonathan doesn't know what the future holds, there is one thing he knows for sure.

"If it wasn't for him I don't know what I would be doing right now, I mean I developed that love for music through his music. It was just awesome."

