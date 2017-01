LANGLEY, Okla. - The Grand River Dam Authority Police have identified 52-year-old Susanna Cameron as the woman whose body was recovered from Grand Lake on Thursday, January 19.

According to the police report, officers were notified Cameron had gone missing near Tera Miranda Marina on the lake.

After a short search that included the use of sonar scanners and divers, Cameron's body was located near the docks in approximately five feet of water.

The body was turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: