Grand opening set for new Shangri-La Resort & Hotel on Grand Lake

MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. -- A new resort is about to hold its grand opening on Grand Lake.



The group at Shangri-La broke ground just over a year ago on a new hotel and spa on Monkey Island.



Owner Eddy Gibbs spearheaded the resort expansion.



It’s a $60-million investment on Grand Lake.



The hotel will hold 120 rooms with 13 different floor plans.



For the local economy, Shangri-La employees more than 200 because of the expansion.



“We want people to have a wow when they drive up to Shangri-La when they roll onto the island,” said Jon Davidson, Vice President, Shangri-La on Grand Lake.



Construction started in 2016 the resort’s new hotel.



Developers wanted to connect Shangri-La’s golf course and club house to its marina on Monkey Island.



The hotel expansion comes with a full service spa, ballroom, and two new restaurants.



Eddy’s replaces Island Joe’s at the marina and Doc’s is full service on the lobby floor.



”The ripple effect is pretty incredible,” said Davidson “The old days of Shangri-La, which we’re respectful of and it was known internationally was an awesome resort, lots of history to it, this is a new and improved version of it,”



Guests and members will be able lounge by the pool, while their family members play at several water features.



“We’ve got something for everybody, we’re truly a full service resort,” said Davidson.



People will be able to book the hotel year round.

Courtney slips are available at the marina for boat owners to pull in and eat the resort’s two new restaurants.



“We opened two weeks ago with a few guest rooms, some food and beverage and by the end of next week, we’ll be wide open,” said Davidson.



The grand opening is scheduled for June 23rd.

