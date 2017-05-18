Gov. Mary Fallin releases statement on Betty Shelby not guilty verdict

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin released a statement on Wednesday night after a Tulsa jury found Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.

Read Fallin's statement below:

“I ask Oklahomans to respect our criminal justice system and especially the jurors, who heard the evidence from both sides in this case. Those who disagree with the verdict have the right to express their opinions; I just ask that they do so in a peaceful manner. I appeal to Tulsans and others to remain calm. Our thoughts and prayers should be with the Terence Crutcher and Betty Shelby families during this difficult time.”

