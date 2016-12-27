George Kaiser Family Foundation awards $4.7 million in grants to social service groups in Tulsa area

TULSA -- The George Kaiser Family Foundation announced more than $4.7 million in grants to go to more than 50 Tulsa-area non-profit agencies.

The foundation says more than $3.7 million will support human service organizations and the remaining million will go to community health organizations.

Each year the foundation awards grants to organizations working to support children and families living in poverty.

“These grants address the serious, everyday needs of individuals in our community,” said Ken Levit, executive director of GKFF. “The organizations GKFF supports through this project play a vital role in meeting the needs of thousands of Tulsa families. This type of safety net support is critical now more than ever.”

The foundation broke down the groups their grants will benefit. They say $460,000 will go to Family & Children's Services, Domestic Violence Intervention Services will receive $300,000 and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was awarded $225,000.

“The impact of the dollars awarded has been transformational for our organization and for the community,” said Eileen Bradshaw, executive director at the CFBEO. “With GKFF and the community’s support, we have increased services to the hungry and currently provide the equivalent of 339,000 meals each week to families in Tulsa and beyond.”

Other grant recipients include: Community Service Council, Emergency Infant Services, Mental Health Association Oklahoma, Parent Child Center of Tulsa, Rebuilding Together Tulsa, Tulsa CARES, Youth Services of Tulsa, Resonance, Restore Hope, Tulsa Women and Children’s Center, Good Samaritan and Tulsa Dream Center.

