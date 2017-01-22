George H.W. Bush improving, wife staying night in hospital

HOUSTON (AP) -- A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush's health continues to improve and doctors are hopeful he can be moved out of intensive care at a Houston hospital in the next day or two.



Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that Bush's wife, 91-year-old former first lady Barbara Bush, has decided to remain another night at the hospital, where she's been recovering from bronchitis.



The 92-year-old former president has been in the hospital for a week being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia.



McGrath says the couple wants to make sure "they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers."



Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

