Five people safe after boating accident in Oologah

OOLOGAH -- Five people are safe after their boat capsized on the Verdigris River below the Oologah Dam on Sunday, officials said.

Paramedics and the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District were called at about 2 p.m.

Officials said the boat capsized after taking on water from the nose. The passengers of the boat were picked up by a passing boater on the river more than a mile south of the dam, officials said.

None of the boat's occupants were taken to a hospital.

