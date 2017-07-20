First responders, district attorney's office hold funeral for baby boy

Loge said the Medical Examiner’s office told him no one claimed the baby’s body.
Loge said he felt ‘Baby Boy Taylor’ deserved a proper funeral.
On Wednesday, first responders from all over Muskogee County poured into Cornerstone Funeral Home to pay their respects.
After the completion of the service, the first responders blocked traffic on York St. and held a procession for the baby boy.
‘Baby Boy Taylor’ was buried at the Greenhill Cemetery.
Loge said the funeral home and the cemetery both provided services free of charge with exception of the casket.
Investigators with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death because the case is still open.
Agencies that participated:
Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office Muskogee Police Department Muskogee Fire Department Muskogee EMS Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Muskogee Probation and Parole Muskogee County Commissioners Muskogee District Attorney’s OfficeFort Gibson Police Braggs Police Oklahoma Highway Patrol United States Marshals Office
