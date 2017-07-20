First responders, district attorney's office hold funeral for baby boy

MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee County District Attorney and first responders held a funeral service, procession and burial for a baby boy who died in May at the hospital.



The case is still under investigation, but District Attorney Orvil Loge said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner contacted his office about the baby’s body.

Happening now: Muskogee First Responders and DA's office holding a funeral for "Baby Boy Taylor" (1/2) @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/xhjhEmJHhO — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) July 20, 2017



Loge said the Medical Examiner’s office told him no one claimed the baby’s body.



Loge said he felt ‘Baby Boy Taylor’ deserved a proper funeral.



On Wednesday, first responders from all over Muskogee County poured into Cornerstone Funeral Home to pay their respects.



After the completion of the service, the first responders blocked traffic on York St. and held a procession for the baby boy.



‘Baby Boy Taylor’ was buried at the Greenhill Cemetery.



Loge said the funeral home and the cemetery both provided services free of charge with exception of the casket.



Investigators with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death because the case is still open.



Agencies that participated:



Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office

Muskogee Police Department

Muskogee Fire Department

Muskogee EMS

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police

Muskogee Probation and Parole

Muskogee County Commissioners

Muskogee District Attorney’s OfficeFort Gibson Police

Braggs Police

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

United States Marshals Office



