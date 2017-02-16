Firefighters respond to large grass fire near Talala, Oklahoma Thursday afternoon

3:19 PM, Feb 16, 2017
TALALA, Okla. -- Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire near Talala Thursday afternoon.

Officials say several agencies are responding to the fire. Heavy black smoke could be seen from Highway 169 near Talala.

No injuries have been reported.

2 Works for You has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

