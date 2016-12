SAPULPA, Okla. -- Crews responded to a house fire in Sapulpa early Tuesday morning.

The Sapulpa Fire Department says there were two people inside when the fire started, and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Before being extinguished, the fire broke out a second time several hours later. Both people were able to make it out, but one was treated for burns to their hands.

SFD wants to warn people that they should still call the fire department, even if they believe a fire is out.

