TULSA -- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck in the duct work of a Midtown restaurant Tuesday morning.

Fire crews said a cleaning crew locked themselves out of the Golden Corral near 21st and Memorial.

A member of the crew tried to get back into the building to get the keys by going down the duct work from the roof. The man did not fit and got stuck.

A fire rescue task force pulled him out. They said he was stuck for about 20 minutes.

