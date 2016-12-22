Fifth person arrested in what authorities called "worst child abuse ever"

OWASSO - A woman was arrested Wednesday a little more than a week after a couple was taken into custody for what some authorities called the "worst case" of child abuse ever.

Rita Fowler, a grandmother to two 9-month old infant twins, was taken into custody and faces charges of allowing child abuse and failing to report it.

On Dec. 10, the parents of the infants, Kevin Fowler and Aislyn Miller, were arrested at an Owasso urgent care where medical professionals reported the case of the infants who were suffering from malnutrition, as a nurse said the babies looked like skeletons. Other horrific findings according to police reports was that one of the babies had a maggot crawl out of a body orifice. One of them also had feces in her ear.

Two other grandparents of the children also have been arrested in the case.

