The family of Sapulpa Schools Administrator Michael Reid is grieving the loss of their father and husband.

Reid was killed in a hit and run accident Tuesday while running.

His daughters say the condolences keep pouring in from all over the state.

They believe it's an indication of how many lives he touched as an educator.

But they say the biggest legacy he will lead will be among his family...the ones that call him “Pop.”

“We know where he is so that gives us great peace,” said daughter Shannon George.

Finding comfort in his memory.

That's how George and her family are coping with the sudden loss of her father.

“If you knew him, and you were loved by him, you knew you were loved,” she said.

Just two weeks ago, Reid's family celebrated a joyous holiday season.

“It was great timing on God's part because we were just together. We played board games like we haven't in years and he spent a lot of time with all of us,” said daughter Caitlin Hasler.

But for much of their lives, they've known their father's quirky personality spoke to hundreds of students throughout his career.

“We know the impact he's had on our lives, but it's really comforting to see the impact he's had on other people's,” said George.

Police continue to search for the driver of a white pickup that struck Reid as he ran across Sheridan Road.

“All we can do is pray for them and hope they do the right thing,” said George.

But for Reid's children, they believe his memory will guide them to the day when they hope to see him again.

“He's Pops. And Pops' the best. He taught everyone of his grandchildren that “Pop's the best” and Mike was the best. Pop was the best,” George said.

A public memorial service is being planned at the Life Community Church in Muskogee on Friday at 2 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend.