Edith Fuller to be presented with key to the city by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum

TULSA -- One of Oklahoma’s top spellers in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee is being honored in Tulsa.

6-year-old Edith Fuller is being honored by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum in a special event at noon Wednesday.

RELATED: 5-year-old Edith Fuller wins regional Spelling Bee, advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Fuller will be presented with a key to the city.

Before advancing to the National Spelling Bee, Fuller first had to win two competitions. First was her local school group's spelling bee, then the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: