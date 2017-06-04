Dynamite found in old warehouse building in Cleveland, Oklahoma

CLEVELAND, Okla. - A total of 14 sticks of dynamite, some blasting caps and detonator cord were found in an abandoned warehouse Sunday; Creek County Bomb Squad called in to get rid of the explosives.

Cleveland Police Chief Clint Stout confirmed the find and said he wasn't sure how long it would take to removed the dynamite, but that everyone in the immediate vicinity of E. Cherokee and S. Jordan in the town have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Chief Stout said someone was cleaning out the building that "has been there since the beginning of time," and found the explosive materials.

2 Works for You has a crew heading to the scene to bring you the latest.