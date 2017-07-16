Driver arrested, charged with DUI, eluding police, resisting arrest, speeding

TULSA - Police arrested 54-year-old man on a handful of charges after they say he left the scene of a hit and run and tried to get away from them.

Tulsa Police received a call at around 11 p.m. that a driver had been involved in a hit and run at 62nd and Yale. when officers tried to stop Ernest Gonzales, he took off, according to the police report.

The police continued their pursuit and the suspect's vehicle became incapacitated after stop sticks had been put down. Gonzales' vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot at the Creek Nation Casino at 83rd and Riverside.

The suspect fled from his 2005 Ford F250 truck, but was caught after police chased on foot.

Police say Gonzales was intoxicated.





