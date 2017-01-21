Dozens of U.S. history students watched Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

TULSA, Okla. - Dozens of junior and high school students watched history unfold across Tulsa Public Schools.

Ms. Emily Durbin's U.S. history class at Nathan Hale High School watched as Donald Trump took the oath of office as 45th President of the United States.

"I watched some of the debates, so it was like hearing a lot of stuff from the debates. It was interesting to see what he was going to talk about," said Ashley Robinson, a junior at the high school.

Ms. Durbin said the class is meant to engage students in conversation.

"The main focus of my curriculum is teaching them to be critical thinkers and to be able to make their own opinions based on evidence that they see and based on facts," said Ms. Durbin.