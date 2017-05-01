Design for Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge narrowed to two finalists

TULSA -- Two finalists have been announced in the design of the new pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River.
The finalists will have 30 days to adjust their concepts based on public feedback. The bridge will connect The Gathering Place to west Tulsa's neighborhoods and trails.
“We learned a great deal from the public process and wanted to have the opportunity to incorporate the public’s wishes into the final designs,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Although we originally planned to announce a final bridge design today, the point of this entire exercise is to get a bridge that will represent Tulsa for the next 100 years. These final 30 days will allow us to make a more responsible and informed final decision.”