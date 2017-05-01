Design for Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge narrowed to two finalists

Zak Patterson
2:27 PM, May 1, 2017
27 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Two finalists have been announced in the design of the new pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River.

The finalists will have 30 days to adjust their concepts based on public feedback. The bridge will connect The Gathering Place to west Tulsa's neighborhoods and trails.

“We learned a great deal from the public process and wanted to have the opportunity to incorporate the public’s wishes into the final designs,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Although we originally planned to announce a final bridge design today, the point of this entire exercise is to get a bridge that will represent Tulsa for the next 100 years. These final 30 days will allow us to make a more responsible and informed final decision.”

RELATED: Public input sought after finalists announced for new Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge design

Mayor G.T. Bynum shared the following video about the finalists:

The bridge will be primarily funded through the Vision Tulsa program. For more on the bridges, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top