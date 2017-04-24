Crews investigate after vehicle strikes pedestrian in midtown Tulsa

TULSA -- Crews are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Sunday in midtown Tulsa.

The crash was reported in the 8500 block of East 41st Street.

One person was taken to the hospital in "emergent" condition after the crash. Authorities said a person was also robbed in the incident.

2 Works for You will provide additional information when it becomes available.

