Crews investigate after vehicle strikes pedestrian in midtown Tulsa

6:49 PM, Apr 23, 2017
4:29 AM, Apr 24, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Crews are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Sunday in midtown Tulsa.

The crash was reported in the 8500 block of East 41st Street.

One person was taken to the hospital in "emergent" condition after the crash. Authorities said a person was also robbed in the incident.

2 Works for You will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top