CREEK CO., Okla. -- The Sapulpa Fire Department put out flames at a trailer home after a woman heard an explosion Tuesday overnight.

Crews responded to the area near South 153rd West Avenue and the Turner Turnpike.

Firefighters said the home was 90-percent involved when they arrived around 1 a.m.

The woman who owns the trailer lived next door and heard the explosion.

Crews said there is a possibility an old propane tank exploded. The cause is still being determined.

