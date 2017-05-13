Couple with outstanding warrants arrested in Tulsa after deputies say they gave false IDs

TULSA - Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests couple after they say the two, with outstanding warrants, gave false identification during a traffic stop Friday evening.

The couple, Cheyenna Renee Bates and Raymond Maxwell Vickers, had been arrested on Feb. 10 in a Rogers County home near Owasso, and each was charged with child neglect, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. According to the police report, a 5-month-old baby was found unresponsive at the residence in the 18000 block of 76th St. North. Police say the baby died the next day.

The couple was charged with the neglect and drug charges in court and released. No charges in the baby's death were filed at that time.

On Friday night, at 140 S. 36th W. Ave., deputies saw a black SUV with a paper tag that they said was illegible and stopped the vehicle. They said Raymond Vickers gave them the name of Anthony Edward Vickers and a woman passenger said she was Renee Vaughn from Louisiana. Neither ID could be verified, deputies said.

Later, deputies discovered that the name and date of birth Raymond Vickers gave them turned up as a deceased person out of Oklahoma.

According to the TCSO report, deputies asked for consent to search the vehicle and were denied.

Vickers was then put in handcuffs and while being patted down, deputies say they discovered a wallet in his pocket. When asked if they could see his wallet, Vickers complied and deputies found an ID for Raymond Vickers. The suspect then told deputies, that the woman in the car was really Cheyenna Renee Bates, according to the TCSO report.

Warrants for both came up and they were arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail where they will be held possibly for extradition to Mayes and Rogers Counties for warrants there.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: