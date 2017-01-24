Collinsville man sentenced after deadly crash at Oologah Dam

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- A Collinsville man has been sentenced in the deaths of a mother and son two years ago.

Authorities say Eric Coager was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison after a crash at Oologah Dam killed Angela Brown and Aden Williams.

Coager pled not guilty in November of 2016 to two counts of first degree manslaughter.

