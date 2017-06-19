Climb Tulsa offering summer camp for kids

TULSA -- With Summer heating up, many parents are searching for activities to keep their children busy and one local business is offering a solution to Summer boredom.

Climb Tulsa offers a number of activities, including a climbing camp for kids.

Camp organizers say the camp was developed to get kids away from electronics and get them moving.

"I watched them today, no one mentioned electronics or fidget spinners or anything they came in and just started climbing, and they climbed the entire time they just didn't worry about it which was really nice to see,” said Griffin Duvall of Climb Tulsa.

Even brothers Chase and Walter admit they may not be too productive if they weren’t climbing at camp.

"Games. Video games. We'd mostly be at home and probably swimming. No. Video games. You know the real life,” said Walter and Chase.

The boys’ mother enrolled them because she says she wants them to be active problem solvers who put their decision making skills to use.

"This is something different. It's not an organized sport, it's something individual which my kids seem to like, a lot. It's something that uses their whole body,” said Lauren Lawson, the boys’ mother.

According to the organization, climbing teaches kids to focus and is a lot like solving a puzzle or playing chess.

