Rogers County woman hides, calls 911 while two men kick down her door during home invasion

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men who kicked down a woman's door Sunday evening while she hid in her bedroom.

Elaine Smith said she heard a knock at her door at about 6 p.m. at her home located off Highway 20 east of Claremore. Because she cannot get around well and was home alone, she stayed in her bedroom hoping the people would leave, but that's not what happened.

"They started kicking down my door," Smith said, "and they kicked until they broke down my door hinges and my door frame."

Smith called 911 and remained hidden, as she said she heard the voices of two men come into her living room a few feet away.

"I was trying to be as quiet as I can while I was on the phone to 911," Smith said, "so that they didn't realize anybody was here."

Smith said she soon heard sirens and believes that's what may have scared off the intruders, who ended up taking nothing but her own sense of security.

"I still don't know what these people wanted," she said, "so not knowing what they wanted, I don't know if they're going to be back."

Word spread online about the home invasion after Smith's roommate posted a picture of the broken deadbolt on social media. Dusty Grant and his wife, Heather, live nearby and came to offer some help.

"My wife heard about this on Facebook," Grant said, "so we decided we'd come down here and fix her door so that she could be safe."

The Grants replaced the shattered door frame, reattached the door and installed a new lock -- all at no cost to Smith. Despite worrying if the intruders would come back, Smith said she could at least rest a little easier knowing that so many now have her back.

Caring neighbors heard about home invasion. They replaced woman's door frame, reattached door & installed new lock -- all for FREE! @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/rYN7P7UBxh — Will DuPree (@willrdupree) April 24, 2017

"I've got good Samaritans all up and down this road that have just volunteered to help me out," she said. "It's just amazing that I have that many neighbors and people in the community that will come to you and help you and help you get yourself back in order."

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

