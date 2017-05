CLAREMORE, Okla. - Claremore police are investigating the scene of a possible homicide.

Police were called to a home on the 600 block of South Maryland Avenue around 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

When police arrived, they discovered one person dead inside the home.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

