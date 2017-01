TULSA, Okla. - Expect some delays on two busy Tulsa intersections starting on Monday until this summer.

Lanes will be reduced to one going in each direction at the intersections of 61st and Sheridan and 41st and Harvard.

CIty crews will start working on the rehabilitation projects that include new concrete pavement, replacement of waterlines, storm sewers, sidewalks, driveways, traffic signals and handicap ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 61st and Sheridan project includes the final phase of a 48-inch waterline replacement that started in 2014.The city decided to replace the pipe after a major break in 2012 where businesses and even some neighborhoods flooded.