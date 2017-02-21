City Council to hear Tulsa mayor's proposition on Helmerich Park's future development

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 21 at 2:53AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Mayor G.T. Bynum and his representatives are proposing a solution to the almost two-year debate. They will present to the City Council why 8.8 acres of the park owned by the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority (TPFA) "is not necessary for public use".
This section of land is located at the southwest corner of 71st and Riverside where volleyball courts sit.
In 2015, a group of concerned citizens filed a lawsuit to preserve the park arguing it is being used by the public.
If the City votes for the parks' abandonment, then it could move forward with its sale "to be developed for retail and restaurant purposes, and agreeing to receive sales proceeds an committing such proceeds to improvement and maintenance of Helmerich Park."
The park celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.