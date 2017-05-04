Child, deputy severely injured following pit bull attack in Collinsville, Oklahoma

Cloudy
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- A child rushed into surgery...and a Tulsa County deputy recovering from his own injuries after both were brutally attacked by a dog in Collinsville.
Tulsa County deputies say a large pit bull attacked a 7-year-old child when he got too close on Tuesday.
The child was allegedly a family friend of the owner.
“Injuries to his face, neck, back of his head, he had to go into emergency surgery,” said Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Roebuck.
But when a deputy arrived to take pictures of the dog, the pit bull attacked again, breaking its chain attached to a tree and lunging at the officer, biting his hand.
The deputy fired back, killing it immediately.
“A law enforcement officer only wants to resort to these measures when they feel their life is in danger, or if someone else's life is in danger,” said Roebuck.
If you ask folks in the area, they knew the dog pretty well.
Many wouldn't talk to 2 Works for You on camera but tell us it was responsible for killing other pets and viciously chasing people.
Even the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a record of past calls to the home.
But no charges have been filed yet, something pit bull advocates are closely watching.
“People seem to get them for the wrong reasons, and in this case and several other cases, they're just neglected,” said Misty Bilby with the Amore Pit Bull Rescue.
In past calls, reports indicate the dog was frequently on the loose, but there wasn't enough to prosecute the owners.
But Bilby says people can sometimes be too quick to judge the breed...and not its home life.
“It's obvious that that dog was starved for attention, starved for socialization, you know, it doesn't know how to act, nobody's taught it how to act,” she said.
Residents now worry a second pit bull at the home may be just as vicious.
They hope it's surrendered before another attack.
As the child recovers, the Sheriff's Office has a warning.
“If your dog has a history of violence, just know that's a liability,” said Roebuck.
