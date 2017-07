CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. -- The Cherokee County Courthouse is on lockdown after someone called in a bomb threat, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Jason Chennault says someone called in a bomb threat to the Cherokee County Courthouse around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At this time, no one is being allowed into the courthouse due to the threat. A bomb team is on it's way, according to the Sheriff's office.

2 Works for You will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

