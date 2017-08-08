Cell phone video shows moments before tornado hits midtown Tulsa

TULSA -- Cell phone video taken moments before a tornado tore through midtown Tulsa show the intensity of the wind and rain.

The video shows wind and rain slamming against the windows of the TGI Friday’s just before the power goes out.

PHOTOS: Tornado rips through midtown Tulsa Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning, an EF2 tornado tore through Tulsa, leaving nearly 200 business damaged and 26 people injured.

