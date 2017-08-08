Cell phone video shows moments before tornado hits midtown Tulsa

7:17 AM, Aug 8, 2017
36 mins ago

Cell phone video taken moments before a tornado tore through midtown Tulsa show the intensity of the wind and rain.

Self, Zachary
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Cell phone video taken moments before a tornado tore through midtown Tulsa show the intensity of the wind and rain.

The video shows wind and rain slamming against the windows of the TGI Friday’s just before the power goes out.

PHOTOS: Tornado rips through midtown Tulsa Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning, an EF2 tornado tore through Tulsa, leaving nearly 200 business damaged and 26 people injured.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top