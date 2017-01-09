Cattle loose on highway after crash in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon

According to police, the driver was driving around a curve and lost control. The driver was uninjured, say police.
Some of the cows inside the semi were able to escape into nearby neighbors, others died inside the truck.
"Well we've got this little area back here behind us kind of pinned up and we've got six or seven cows in there and then we've got two that are further into the west by the neighborhoods and we kind of got them contained in some areas out there, so it looks like at this point two cows outside of this immediate area," said Sergeant Bryan Bryden.
OHP had to call an emergency service to get the cows removed from the road.