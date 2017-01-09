Cattle loose on highway after crash in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon

TULSA -- Several cows are still on the loose after a semi overturned in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-244 at the northwest corner of the IDL.

Lefthand lanes are blocked off on I-244 at northwest corner of the IDL, you'll need to merge. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/BckrGcrYu8 — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) January 9, 2017

Tulsa fire, OHP & sheriff deputies on scene @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/CSbJ5EDWjm — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) January 9, 2017

According to police, the driver was driving around a curve and lost control. The driver was uninjured, say police.

Some of the cows inside the semi were able to escape into nearby neighbors, others died inside the truck.

"Well we've got this little area back here behind us kind of pinned up and we've got six or seven cows in there and then we've got two that are further into the west by the neighborhoods and we kind of got them contained in some areas out there, so it looks like at this point two cows outside of this immediate area," said Sergeant Bryan Bryden.

OHP had to call an emergency service to get the cows removed from the road.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: