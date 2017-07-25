Community rallies to support three girls who survived a bad golf cart crash in Cherokee County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Three girls survived after a golf cart crashed and overturned Sunday in Cherokee County.

Family members said Jordyn Cagle, 14, suffered a collapsed lung and severe head trauma when the golf cart she was driving flipped about 18 miles south of Tahlequah. She was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

The wreck also injured Cagle's 12-year-old friend, Breanna Rawding. She sustained serious injuries to her face and back.

"Her hair was trapped underneath the golf cart, so she landed on her face and her left eye," Michelle Rawding, Breanna's mother, said. "The left side of her face is really swollen. She's got a lot of road rash and a hematoma."

A third girl walked away from the bad crash uninjured. Rawding said she ran to get help after the girls took the golf cart down a hill too fast and lost control.

"It just could've been so much worse and a much different situation than what it was," Rawding said.

Cagle's mother posted on Facebook that she began breathing on her own again Monday and became much more alert. Despite the improvements, her recovery will be lengthy, so many are offering their support to help with the mounting medical bills.

A family friend set up an online fundraiser here. Someone also set up the Jordyn Cagle Benefit Fund, which people can donate to now at any Rogers County Bank location.

Cagle and Rawding are both competitive cheerleaders at Spirit Xplosion in Catoosa. The gym is selling raffle tickets to Safari Joe's H2O, and all the proceeds will go to Cagle and her family.