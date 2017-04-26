TULSA -- Midtown neighbors are on the lookout after four different homeowners claim their vehicles have been vandalized near 21st and Yale.

A coffee cup sits on Jerry LoAlbo's front porch.

"Some of my back windows, I have bars over them," he said.

LoAlbo has lived in the Mayo Meadow neighborhood, near 21st and Yale, for quite some time.

"Over the last two years, I've had things taken out of my company truck," he said.

The long-time midtown resident claims the thieves are pretty quick.

"I left the house for about 45 minutes and when I came back, it was broken into and things were gone," LoAlbo said. "They broke the truck window and they stoke some things out of the inside of the truck."

LoAlbo says they took nearly $1,000 in tools. Plus, the cost to fix his broken window which was about $200.

"I think it's adults looking for a quick buck," LoAlbo said.

Another homeowner down the street claims a brick was thrown through her back windshield.



"I'm out at least four times a day," Crime Prevention Network volunteer Robert Savage said.

Savage's truck is clearly labeled. He watches over the neighborhood and has noticed the increase in vandalism.

"Those are the kinds you like to catch, but usually it's a drive by situation," he said.

As Savage makes his daily drive, checking on those like Jerry LoAlbo, he wants neighbors to remember one thing.

"Always file a police report," he said. "That's the only way they know what's going on and when it's going on."

